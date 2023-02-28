Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Up 350.0% in February

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ENZN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. 22,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,742. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision of licensing arrangements related to sales of drug products that utilize its proprietary technology. The company was founded on September 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

