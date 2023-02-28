Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Up 350.0% in February

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ENZN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. 22,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,742. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45.
About Enzon Pharmaceuticals
