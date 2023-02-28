EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,106 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $22,346,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $114.75 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.62 and a 200-day moving average of $127.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

