EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2023

Shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBFGet Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $310.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on EQT AB (publ) from SEK 310 to SEK 300 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

EQT AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of EQT AB (publ) stock opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37. EQT AB has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

EQT AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT AB (publ) is a global private equity firm specializing in Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden with additional offices in Europe, North America and APAC.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF)

Receive News & Ratings for EQT AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.