EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $310.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on EQT AB (publ) from SEK 310 to SEK 300 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get EQT AB (publ) alerts:

EQT AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of EQT AB (publ) stock opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37. EQT AB has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

EQT AB (publ) Company Profile

EQT AB (publ) is a global private equity firm specializing in Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden with additional offices in Europe, North America and APAC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.