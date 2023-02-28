Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 28th (AAON, ABF, AO, AVGO, BNZL, CRDO, DLN, DPH, GRP, MKSI)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 28th:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was downgraded by analysts at CJS Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,750 ($21.12) price target on the stock.

AO World (LON:AO)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 85 ($1.03) price target on the stock.

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 2,750 ($33.18) price target on the stock.

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 3,399 ($41.02) target price on the stock.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 3,112 ($37.55) price target on the stock.

Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $110.00.

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI). BNP Paribas issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL). BNP Paribas issued an underperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 2,955 ($35.66) price target on the stock.

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 350 ($4.22) target price on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Senior (LON:SNR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ). They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 220 ($2.65) price target on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has C$170.00 target price on the stock.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$48.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$51.00.

XP Power (LON:XPP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 2,700 ($32.58) target price on the stock.

