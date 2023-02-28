Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Director Selig Zises Sells 3,000 Shares

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) Director Selig Zises sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,745.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

ESQ traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.58. 4,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,138. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $48.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Esquire Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESQ. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Esquire Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Esquire Financial by 49.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.