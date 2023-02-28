Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Director Selig Zises Sells 3,000 Shares

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) Director Selig Zises sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,745.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Esquire Financial Stock Performance
ESQ traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.58. 4,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,138. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $48.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.83.
Esquire Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.49%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Esquire Financial
Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.
