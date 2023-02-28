Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET) Trading 8.2% Higher

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.09). 364,127 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 382,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.70 ($0.08).

Ethernity Networks Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of £7.54 million, a PE ratio of -90.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.04.

Ethernity Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets in Asia, Europe, Israel, and the United States. The company develops and delivers data processing technology and solutions for carrier Ethernet switching, including broadband access, mobile backhaul, carrier Ethernet demarcation, and data centers.

Featured Articles

