EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,400 shares, a growth of 1,278.8% from the January 31st total of 17,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:EVE remained flat at $10.39 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 101,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,209. EVe Mobility Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVe Mobility Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in EVe Mobility Acquisition by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 732,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EVe Mobility Acquisition by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 472,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 511,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 211,800 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVe Mobility Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,335,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $3,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Company Profile

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

