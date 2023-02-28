Evercore ISI Lowers Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target to $50.00

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 85.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.70.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

DNLI stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $26.97. 72,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,120. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $29.87. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $39.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 273.34%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $84,466.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,403.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $46,968.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,564,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $84,466.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,403.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,020 shares of company stock worth $2,689,975 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,483,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,108,000 after purchasing an additional 799,221 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,992,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,427,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,119,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,472,000 after purchasing an additional 404,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

