Everscale (EVER) Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Everscale (EVER) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0964 or 0.00000416 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Everscale has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $167.35 million and $2.08 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,736,870,858 coins. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

