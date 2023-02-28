Evmos (EVMOS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.37 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Evmos has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. Evmos has a market cap of $120.16 million and $1.37 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling Evmos

