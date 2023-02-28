Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EXPD. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $100.50.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $105.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.17. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.90. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

About Expeditors International of Washington

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.