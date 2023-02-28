Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EXPD. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $100.50.
Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $105.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.17. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.90. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.99.
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.
