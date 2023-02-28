Fermata Advisors LLC Acquires 52,337 Shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM)

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,337 shares during the period. KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF comprises 2.3% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fermata Advisors LLC owned about 2.04% of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF worth $7,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMLM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,471,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 1,691.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,373,000.

KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.29. The stock had a trading volume of 37,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,769. KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.31.

The KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (KMLM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KFA MLM index. The fund aims to track an index of long and short managed futures, based on a trend following methodology. The fund allocates to commodity, currency and global fixed income futures based on relative historical volatility.

