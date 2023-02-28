Fermata Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 45.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS FYLD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 17,762 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $27.94.

