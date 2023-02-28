Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 1,704 Shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST)

Fermata Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 5.80% of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSST. Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 14,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 52,926 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,906,000. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 151,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.57. 3,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,628. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.61. Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $24.64.

