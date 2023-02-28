Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fermata Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $364.95 and a 200-day moving average of $360.62. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

