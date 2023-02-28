Fetch.ai (FET) Hits Market Capitalization of $375.67 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001936 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $375.67 million and approximately $158.07 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00074306 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00053125 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009888 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00025757 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000253 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

