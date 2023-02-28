Fetch.ai (FET) One Day Trading Volume Tops $217.00 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $365.78 million and approximately $217.00 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001930 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00073944 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00053034 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00009607 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00025031 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000252 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

