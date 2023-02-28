Fiduciary Group LLC Has $7.75 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.07. 893,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,379. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $111.39. The company has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.87.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

