Fiduciary Group LLC Raises Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.6 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,379,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,053,880. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $65.95 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $145.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 77.29%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

