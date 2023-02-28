Fiduciary Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,073 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $11,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 164.8% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 106,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 402,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 82,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.45. The company had a trading volume of 145,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,922. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $49.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

