Fiduciary Group LLC Trims Stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Focus Financial Partners worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 63,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.0% in the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,947,000 after purchasing an additional 286,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 35.0% in the second quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Performance

Focus Financial Partners stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,856,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,527. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $52.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day moving average is $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $547.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FOCS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. William Blair cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

