Fiduciary Planning LLC Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fiduciary Planning LLC cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 528.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,675,000 after buying an additional 10,429,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,238,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,480,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,678 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.61. 13,449,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,292,227. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.81.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.27.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

