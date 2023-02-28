Fiduciary Planning LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.7% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 67,640,031 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,562,000 after buying an additional 5,557,890 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,824,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,976,000 after acquiring an additional 359,417 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,006,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,206,000 after acquiring an additional 561,167 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,188,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,573 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.82. 744,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,489,592. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $54.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.13.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

