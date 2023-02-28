Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Short Interest Update

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 86.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth $517,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FWAC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.14. 4,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,746. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on real estate technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

