Financial Advisors Network Inc. Boosts Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 358.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.91. 488,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,858. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.43 and a 200 day moving average of $93.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.