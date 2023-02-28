Financial Advisors Network Inc. Buys 33 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.7% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 32,213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,807 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,135 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,404,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $758,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,025 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,635,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1,241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 485,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $153,093,000 after purchasing an additional 449,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,302 shares of company stock worth $239,795,693 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $356.56. 696,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,984. The company has a market cap of $339.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $363.94 and a 200 day moving average of $339.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

