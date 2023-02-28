Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $10.26 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 281,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 10,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.56. 3,730,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,610,323. The firm has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $47.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

