Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $299,000 Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. cut its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Edison International by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 345,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,562,000 after purchasing an additional 153,104 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 980.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Edison International Price Performance

EIX stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,949. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.88 and its 200-day moving average is $64.74.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

