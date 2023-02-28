Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $550,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in General Mills by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,315,000 after purchasing an additional 211,645 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 62.3% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in General Mills by 699.6% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 26,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $80.21. 754,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,581,096. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.72. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.32.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GIS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.