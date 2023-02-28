Financial Advisors Network Inc. Sells 2,026 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lessened its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,509,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,300,000 after buying an additional 207,823 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 16,052 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $495,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,205,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,844,000 after buying an additional 60,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVBF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.08. The stock had a trading volume of 73,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,822. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. CVB Financial’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

CVB Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Featured Stories

