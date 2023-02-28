Financial Advisors Network Inc. Sells 479 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up about 1.1% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. CX Institutional grew its stake in McKesson by 14.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 86.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 38.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in McKesson by 11.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 171,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.30.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK traded down $5.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $349.44. 376,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,112. The company has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $268.80 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $373.27 and a 200 day moving average of $368.90.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,128 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

