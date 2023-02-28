Financial Advisory Group Sells 23,344 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Financial Advisory Group trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,344 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 33,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM remained flat at $21.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 278,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,377. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $21.47.

