Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 13,271 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,271 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.91. The stock had a trading volume of 188,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,001. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.58. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

