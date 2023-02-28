Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,204,000 after purchasing an additional 87,887 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 221,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,621,000 after purchasing an additional 193,362 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $712,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.74. 475,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,893. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $68.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.30.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

