Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New $4.90 Million Investment in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 21,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 166.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 52.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 37.7% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEA. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of DEA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.15. 435,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,639. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 0.65. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 424.02%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

