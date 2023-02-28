Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,305.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,669,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,893 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,995 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 964,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,010,000 after purchasing an additional 445,698 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,611,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $232.94. 272,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,836. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $296.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.60 and its 200-day moving average is $228.69. The stock has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.