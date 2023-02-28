Financial Analysis: 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) vs. NU (NYSE:NU)

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) and NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and NU’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$1.54 million N/A N/A NU $2.97 billion 7.82 -$364.58 million ($0.08) -63.00

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NU.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

64.8% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of NU shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and NU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A NU -7.61% 2.13% 0.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and NU, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A NU 0 1 6 0 2.86

NU has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.73%. Given NU’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NU is more favorable than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

Risk & Volatility

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NU has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NU beats 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones. The company provides savings solutions, such as Nu Personal Accounts, a digital account solution that supports all personal finance activities, from daily purchases and money transfers to savings; and Nu business accounts designed specifically for entrepreneur customers and their businesses. In addition, it offers NuInvest, an investment product that provides equity, fixed-income, options, and ETF products, as well as multimarket funds with curated asset allocations based on the customer's risk profile and financial position; personal unsecured loans; in-app ‘buy now pay later' solution for Nu card customers to pay credit and debit purchases, and banking payment slips over time in up to twelve installments; and NuInsurance protecting solutions to help its customers secure life insurance and funeral benefits. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

