Financial Architects Inc Buys 592 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at $35,130,001.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,672,068 shares of company stock worth $69,683,744 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.64. 839,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,270,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $132.93.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 153.59%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.