Financial Architects Inc Buys Shares of 33,547 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,000. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.0% of Financial Architects Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.52.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.08.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.