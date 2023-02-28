Financial Architects Inc Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Financial Architects Inc decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 597,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,967,000 after acquiring an additional 24,630 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.79.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,206. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.84. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $345.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

