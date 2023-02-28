Financial Architects Inc Purchases Shares of 7,563 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.90. 1,060,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,451,510. The firm has a market cap of $304.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.56%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.