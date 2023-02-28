First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in February

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS FACO remained flat at $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11. First Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance.

