First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in February

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
First Acceptance Price Performance
OTCMKTS FACO remained flat at $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11. First Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
About First Acceptance
