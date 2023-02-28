First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Buys New Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,892 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 66.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 32.9% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 115,843 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

UBER stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,378,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,992,518. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.10.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

