First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.3% of First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.29. 2,489,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,913,214. The firm has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.70. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $49.06.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.