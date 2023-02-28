First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.10.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,525.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 109,064 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,963 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $97.43. 903,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,158,308. The company has a market cap of $151.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $109.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

