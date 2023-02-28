First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.7% of First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $293.99. The company had a trading volume of 19,770,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,962,891. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.39. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.