First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Sells 139 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE UNP traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $210.12. 2,185,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,528. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.40 and its 200-day moving average is $210.18. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Stories

