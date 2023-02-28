First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Trims Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. trimmed its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.13. 1,481,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $45.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average is $39.14.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.7006 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BTI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

