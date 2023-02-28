First Long Island Investors LLC Has $14.68 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

First Long Island Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma accounts for about 1.6% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Williams-Sonoma worth $14,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $246,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $5,119,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 51.8% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of WSM traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.48. 211,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,175. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.88.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.