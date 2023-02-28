First Long Island Investors LLC Sells 2,647 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Long Island Investors LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,104 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 3.3% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $29,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $123.66. 1,531,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,854,110. The stock has a market cap of $137.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $171.84.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,553 shares of company stock worth $7,175,206. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.41.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

